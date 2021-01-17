Bills fans celebrate the big win at City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–This was the scene last night in downtown Buffalo.

Dozens of fans gathered at City Hall to celebrate after the big win.

We caught up with one Western New York native who moved to Minnesota 15 years ago.

He said he had to come back to Buffalo for this game.

“It’s remarkable man. I drove a thousand miles all the way to see these Bills man. It means a lot for the city and everything going on for the Bills right now. It’s remarkable. This is history this is beautiful man. You love this. The Bills did a good job,” Darrel Harris said.

Police were called to the area to control, but they report no arrests were made.