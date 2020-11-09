More than $21,600 donated to Oishei after Josh Allen loses grandmother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are coming together in a big way.

Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed after Sunday’s game that Josh Allen had lost his grandmother on Saturday night.

In her honor, the Bills Mafia got together on Reddit and started giving $17 donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital. 17 is Allen’s number.

The effort spilled over onto Twitter, where it took off. As of Monday at 9:20 a.m., more than 1,100 donations have added up to more than $21,600.

On Monday morning, Andrew Bennett, the Vice President of The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, joined us on Wake Up! to discuss this.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from Bills Mafia, not just here in Western New York, but across the country,” Bennett says.

To make a donation, click/tap here.