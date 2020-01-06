Bills fans raise more than $7,000 for Alzheimer’s Association of WNY after comments by Baltimore radio host

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Almost 300 people donated more than $7,000 over a roughly two-day period to the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY.

This comes after Baltimore radio host, Jerry Coleman, made some disparaging comments about the City of Buffalo in his radio show last week.

It started as a back and forth on Twitter with 26 Shirts owner Del Reid, but as seen in the past, Bills Mafia retaliated to the comments by giving instead of negativity.

Bills fan, and friend of Del Reid, Stephen Brown found a pinned tweet of Coleman’s that spoke of his mother dealing with the disease. So that’s when Brown decided to donate in Coleman’s honor.

In a tweet, the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY said, “THANK YOU #BillsMafia for your inspiring kindness and incredible generosity! And we’ll get ’em next year!”

