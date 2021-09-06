Bills’ Ferguson invites former soccer player who called wings “ridiculous” to Buffalo to try them

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — It may be hard for us western New Yorkers to believe, but not everyone loves chicken wings.

That includes former U.S. men’s soccer player Alexi Lalas. Last Friday, he tweeted that wings were “a ridiculous food.”

Thankfully, Buffalo Bills’ long snapper Reid Ferguson was one of the many Twitter users who came to chicken wings’ defense. He invited Lalas to come to Buffalo and try Bar Bill.

