BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have hired a new chief legal officer, the law offices of Hodgson Ross confirmed to News 4 on Sunday.

Terry Gilbride, a partner with Hodgson Russ, will fill the position. He will also be the team’s Senior Vice President.

Gilbride replaces Kathryn D’Angelo, who was fired in October for having an intimate relationship with Bills and Sabres COO John Roth. Roth was also fired in October.

At Hodgson Ross, Gilbride heads the firm’s college and university practice as well as the public-private partnership practice.