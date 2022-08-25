BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The BuffaloBills kick off the football season two weeks from today, the team is taking on super bowl champs the LA Rams for the season opener.

“I’m nervous, we’re going to be nervous, but this team is Buffalo, everything about them. How can you not love this team?” said Anthony Mariani, who’s the co-president of the LA Bills Backers.

News 4 caught up with fans who are hoping to takeover Los Angeles and the surrounding areas with other bills fans and show what Bills mafia is all about.

“What we’re trying to do is just circle the wagons, and we’re going to bring the heat week one,” said Dan Godwin, who’s the South Bay LA Bills Backers co-president.

Will Bradley with Fans of Buffalo, a travel company that helps bills fans plan trips during the away games, has been organizing the trip to the season opener all summer. With the help of the LA Bills Backers and South Bay Bills Backers, they’re throwing together a few tailgating parties. They expect thousands of fans from Buffalo will make the trip to support the team and cheer them on from the stands.

“I think that speaks to Bills mafia as it is. We know they travel well already, but this team I think is what’s really pushing everybody, they know this is definitely a good team,” Bradley said. “This is one of the best teams, if not thee best team I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The South Bay LA Bills Backers is hosting a Welcome Party in Los Angeles with Fans of Buffalo and other local Chapters’ support!

Sept. 7, 2 p.m. to close at Baja Sharkeez & Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach

To RSVP click here

Bills Mafia opening night LA tailgate

Sept. 8th from 12 – 4:15 p.m. at Hollywood Park Casino. For tickets click here.

For fans looking to buy tickets for games this season, Nick Giammusso, who’s the president of VIPTix says prices in the secondary market are 100 to 150% higher than last year.

“For those September, October games it’s $259 and up is what were seeing right now,” he said. “Prices are up there for sure I mean we have a possible super bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills, they’re probably one of the hottest teams in the NFL, a potential MVP quarterback in Josh Allen so fans are kind of excited.”