Bills Mafia gives back to Josh Allen’s alma mater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Bills Mafia is proving once again why they’re the best fanbase in the NFL.

In one week, more than 4,600 hoodies were sold raising money for a cause near to Josh Allen’s heart.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted earlier today that fans raised more than $90,000 for Josh Allen’s alma mater, Firebaugh High School in California.

Firebaugh Eagles hoodies were only on sale for a week.

Allen then pitched in, making it an even $100,000.

This all started when he was seen wearing the hoodie before the Houston Texans game, and fans started asking where they could get one.

The school teamed up with ADPRO Sports to create the hoodies for a limited time.