Bills QB Josh Allen named official spokesperson for New Wave Energy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New Wave Energy announced Friday Bills QB Josh Allen is now their official spokesperson.

The company says they intend to establish Allen as the face of Buffalo as well as the face of New Wave Energy.

“New Wave has been committed to professional sports in Buffalo for over a decade, and we won’t be slowing down after we bring Josh Allen onboard as our official Spokesperson,” says New Wave Energy’s Director of Operations James Schuster.

Schuster added the executive team at New Wave supports Allen and Bills as they head into their Wild Card playoff game tomorrow.

“I am very excited to become the face of New Wave. This is a real deal Buffalo company, and I love how they support our hometown teams. I want to be a part of their growth, and I’m going to do the best I can to deliver their message to their customers,” Allen said.