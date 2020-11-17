Bills, Sabres donations to help provide meals for 1,000 families this Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills and Sabres are donating more than $50,000 this holiday season to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for families throughout Western New York.

Officials say the donation is part of a community aid initiative the Pegulas launched in March.

The Thanksgiving initiatives include the Bills’ annual Thanksgiving Blitz, where 600 area families received Thanksgiving meals through FeedMore WNY. The team says these meals include turkey, rolls, potatoes, apples, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, iced tea mix, apple juice, and apple and pumpkin pies.

For the Sabres, they are teaming with Eight Days of Hope to distribute 200 turkey dinners at four City of Buffalo churches. The meal supplies will be enough to feed a family of six, the team says.

The Sabres Foundation will donate an additional 200 turkeys to the City Mission and FeedMore for the families they serve.

Fans looking to find a way to get involved can donate to the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore.