ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills want to send local frontline healthcare workers to this year’s NFL draft.

According to contest rules, the sweepstakes will award six eligible Bills fans and one guest a two-night hotel stay in Cleveland. They’ll also get some Bills merch.

Are you a Bills fan who is a frontline healthcare worker?



You can enter to win now through Tuesday. Click here to enter.