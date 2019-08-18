Bills Tackle hosting free Back 2 School give-a-way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– School-aged kids are getting ready to go back to school but not everyone can afford the things they need to start the year off on the right foot.

Back to school season also means it’s the start of football season.

Bills tackle Ty Nsekhe stopped by News 4 to talk about his upcoming 2019 free back to school give away.

He is giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the Buffalo school district because he knows what it’s like to grow up in tough times.

That’s happening from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on August 30th.

There will also be booths on after-school care and community resources along with free haircuts to students who pre-register.