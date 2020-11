The Bills announced a late season move in their schedule this afternoon.

Buffalo’s Week 15 game against the Broncos will now be played on a Saturday.

Our Week 15 game against the @Broncos has been set for Saturday, December 19 at 4:30PM.#BUFvsDEN | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LLKbJUC8mf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 24, 2020

The game, originally set for December 20 will now be played the day before on December 19.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. in Denver.