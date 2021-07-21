Bishop Fisher encourages prayer as Buffalo sees surge in violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the city reels from a summer filled with violence, Bishop Michael Fisher is asking for Buffalonians to pray for peace. He along with other community members held a gathering at Niagara Square.

“We lift our voices to our all-loving God and hold in our hearts the victims of so much senseless violence, who have been taken, and the loved ones left behind,” prayed Bishop Fisher.

Several other peace leaders spoke at the gathering. While prayer was the main focus, Bishop Fisher and other leaders agree there is more to be done within the community.

“The work of creating better neighborhoods and communities where pathways to possibilities and opportunities are clear and accessible to all.”

Pastor Garney Davis experiences the violence firsthand at ECMC.

“At the Erie County Medical Center, we see all races coming inside the E.R.,” said Davis. “We see all ages coming in. What will happen if this becomes a lifestyle?”