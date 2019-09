BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bishop Malone has come to a decision regarding allegations of child sex abuse against Father Louis S. Dolinic.

Malone says the allegations against Dolinic have been substantiated, after the report, advice, and unanimous recommendation of the Independent Review Board.

He will remain on administrative leave until the results of the diocesan investigation are reviewed by the Vatican, who will make the final determination.