Bishop Malone to meet with the Pope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s all eyes on Rome again Friday as Bishop Richard Malone meets with the Pope as part of the Ad Limina.

Tweets shared by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo showed Bishop Richard Malone with Bishop Grosz, who serves as Auxiliary Bishop of the Buffalo Diocese.

Bishop Malone and Bishop Grosz prepare to celebrate Mass today at tomb of St. Peter. pic.twitter.com/6uwtHY0eZn — Diocese of Buffalo (@BuffaloDiocese) November 15, 2019

Bishop Malone and Bishop Grosz at the “ad limina” in Rome. pic.twitter.com/WT9OLrWV4k — Diocese of Buffalo (@BuffaloDiocese) November 15, 2019

The meeting happening Friday was actually supposed to happen on Thursday. It’s been scheduled since June 2018, but at the last minute, was pushed to today.

This comes as reports swirl that Malone’s resignation could be coming soon, but it’s not clear if the reports delayed the meeting.

The Buffalo Diocese continues to deny the report.

Bishop Malone denied it himself on Thursday, telling a journalist in Rome that rumors of his resignation are “absolutely false.”

News 4 spoke with that journalist, Chris Altieri, the Rome Bureau Chief for the Catholic Herald, who interviewed Malone directly.

“He said ‘Absolutely false’ and then he said ‘Thanks very much. That’s the end of our conversation,” Altieri said.

A spokeswoman with the Buffalo Diocese confirmed this conversation did take place.

Altieri was on his way to daily mass when he noticed Malone and Grosz walking separately from the rest of the bishops from New York.

The Ad Limina trip is one that bishops must take every five years to report directly to the Pope on the state of their diocese.

Malone is scheduled to return to western New York later this week after wrapping up his duties in Rome.