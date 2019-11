BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone will travel to Rome next week.

It’s for an event known as the “Ad Limina.”

It’s held every five to seven years between the bishops of each province and the Pope.

A Buffalo Diocese spokesperson said there are three main purposes for the “Ad Limina” — to show unity in the church, to submit a report of Catholic life within the Diocese and to celebrate mass at the tombs of the holy apostles.