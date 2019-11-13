Catholic Diocese denies reports of Bishop Malone resigning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo denies reports that Bishop Richard Malone is resigning.

Christopher Lamb, Rome Correspondent for The Tablet, first reported the rumblings of an imminent resignation by Malone.

Malone has battled controversy for more than a year over the handling of sex abuse allegations involving clergy members.

NEW: Hearing from reliable sources that Bishop Richard Malone’s resignation is imminent @BuffaloDiocese



The apostolic visitation into the troubled diocese has been completed by Bishop DiMarzio



Bishop Malone is under fire for mishandling sexual abuse in his diocese — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) November 13, 2019

Diocese spokesperson Kathy Spangler denied this, saying “We have received no information in that regard.”

In a follow-up email, Spangler directly refuted Lamb’s report.

Malone is in Rome for the Ad Limina, a summit held every five to seven years between bishops and the Pope.

Back in Buffalo, calls have been steadily growing for Malone to step down, with protesters for sexual abuse victims to individual churches casting doubt about Malone’s handling of various sex abuse allegations and lawsuits within the Catholic Diocese.

In October, the Bishop of Brooklyn visited Buffalo to investigate and interviewed close to 80 people on the pope’s behalf. This apostolic visitation by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio was completed, with the information to be sent on to the pope.