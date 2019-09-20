Bishop says bankruptcy could be best balance of justice for sex abuse victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bishop Malone says he’s close to making a decision on whether the Buffalo Diocese will file for bankruptcy but he says he’s not there yet.

Today on WBEN Radio, the bishop spoke about the decision to either litigate cases filed under the Child Victims Act or file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The bishop says there have been 138 cases filed against the diocese so far. He expects for there to be around 250 to 275 cases filed under the Child Victims Act.

Although the bishop is not tipping his hand yet, he did say that bankruptcy could be better for the victims of clergy sex abuse.

“The best argument for Chapter 11 is that it truly is the best balance of justice for the victims. I’m told when you litigate these cases, whether they are litigated or whether they are settled, then some of the first ones to come through will be huge, huge amounts which will pretty much eat up all the resources so that all the victims down the line may get very little or nothing,” Malone said.

Malone said the decision on whether to file for bankruptcy will not be made in the next few days.

Last week the Rochester Catholic Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

They are the first catholic diocese in new york state to do so.