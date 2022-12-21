BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Churches in the Buffalo area have been instructed to implement live stream capabilities for Christmas masses this weekend if they are able, the Diocese of Buffalo said Wednesday.

Bishop Michael Fisher said that viewing live streamed masses this weekend may be an option for those who are not comfortable attending mass in light of the weather forecast, which is set to bring a major storm to Western New York this weekend.

Parishioners are instructed to visit the website of their parish for live streamed masses or visit the Diocese website by clicking here.