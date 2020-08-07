Bishop Timon opting for bringing students back into class five days a week as its first choice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local school is opting for bringing students back into the classroom five days a week, as its first choice.

We’ve talked about this before, private schools have an easier path to reopening.

That’s working in Bishop Timon’s favor, which plans on bringing its boys back to school this fall five days a week.

The high school’s plan includes split entrances. Students entering from McKinley, faculty and staff entering from the side.

There will be quarantine areas for temperature checks and designated space for any student who is ill to wait and be picked up.

Staff will be advised to ask screening questions, and students are expected to wear masks for the most part.

As for class size, most can spread students out appropriately.

We’re told any classes that are maybe 20 or so students or more may be alternatively held in a gym or cafeteria instead.

The school does have two alternative plans.

This one accounts for the hybrid model, where the student body will be split up into two groups, which would alternate in-person instruction days, with Wednesdays closed for cleaning.

The other option is all virtual, in which all students will be given school-issued laptops.