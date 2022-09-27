BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Timon High School has opened their new E-Sports Lab & Lounge. It’s a new classroom filled with the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles alongside a dozen high-powered gaming computer towers, all with a dedicated high-speed Internet connection.

National Esports Association President Lori Bajorek says “We’re tricking students into learning!”

They do this by creating lessons using video games. With this, students learn “enterprise, entrepreneurship, and leadership, all while having fun,” says Bajorek.

Brendan Graham, Timon Director of Admissions says, “This new space is not just a place to play and learn video games, but it’s a full curriculum.”

If you would like to see this lab for yourself, Timon is excited to open their doors Tuesday, September 27 & Wednesday, September 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.