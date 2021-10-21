Bison Fund celebrates 27 years of helping inner city youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bison Children’s Scholarship Fund is celebrating 27 years of helping inner city youth get into the school of their dreams.

The organization hosted its annual luncheon this afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

More than 800 people showed up to sponsor the cause funding more than 300 K through 12 scholarships, so students can attend whichever private school they choose.

This year, the children’s scholarship fund is serving children across all eight counties in Western New York, but those with the program say there’s still more work to be done.

“This year we’re serving close to two thousand children, but we have another thousand on our waiting list for their chance to attend or stay in their school of choice”

Eligibility is based on income level.

