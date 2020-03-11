Bisons holding open interviews at the field on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bisons are holding open interviews for the 2020 season on Saturday.

Interviews run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant at Sahlen Field.

Positions include: 

  • Cashiers
  • Cooks
  • Porters
  • Servers
  • Commissary personnel
  • Concessions stand managers
  • Vendors
  • Gift shop sales associates

The Bisons ask interested candidates to enter through the Consumer’s Pub at the Park entrance on Washington Street and proceed up to the restaurant.

Applicants are encouraged to download an application from the team’s website for faster interview service on Saturday, March 14.

For further information, call 716-846-2084.

