Bisons picking one fan to throw out first pitch in 2020

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some would call this a bucket list item.

The Bisons are looking to make one lucky fan’s dream come true this upcoming season. They’re giving one person the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a game in 2020.

Bisons tweeted out the contest Tuesday for their ‘Season of Giving.’

Anyone interested has to retweet the tweet and follow the Bisons for a chance to win.

The winner will be announced on Thursday.

Would your first pitch look like President George W. Bush or 50 Cent?

