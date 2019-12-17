Bisons picking one fan to throw out first pitch in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some would call this a bucket list item.
The Bisons are looking to make one lucky fan’s dream come true this upcoming season. They’re giving one person the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a game in 2020.
Bisons tweeted out the contest Tuesday for their ‘Season of Giving.’
Anyone interested has to retweet the tweet and follow the Bisons for a chance to win.
The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Would your first pitch look like President George W. Bush or 50 Cent?