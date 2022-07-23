BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo Bisons played with Western New York’s Miracle League on Saturday.

The Miracle League gives children who deal with mental and physical challenges to take part in America’s pastime. Saturday, the Bisons invited them out to Sahlen Field to play two games of baseball.

“The game started out as fun when we were kids and its amazing how much you see how comfortable they get and how much they gravitate to the kids,” Miracle League general manager Scott McManigle said.

“The players have such a love for the game, they live this game their whole life, so to be able to share that love with kids of New York is an awesome experience,” Bisons assistant general manager Brad Bisbing said.

The Bisons are hoping to have the Miracle League back for another game in the near future.