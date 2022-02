BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new Black History exhibit is now open at the Central Library in downtown Buffalo.

It celebrates one hundred years and more of Black History in Buffalo.

A ceremony was held Friday afternoon to open the exhibit. It includes a Black History speaker series, music and a celebration of Black inventors. It also includes a section about the former Michigan Avenue YMCA.

The exhibit is open at the downtown Central Library through the end of the month.