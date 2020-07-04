Black Lives Matter hosts “Reclaiming the 4th” event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Black Lives Matter movement held a “Call to action” event Saturday called “Reclaiming the 4th.”

The event organizer Zulmary India Cruz said this is the first time in nearly 50 years that black and brown organizations have come together in Buffalo for an event like this. She said it’s incredibly important to recognize what people of color have brought to the table when we think of America’s independence.

“Historically when celebrating the 4th of July, we’re celebrating the independence of white America even though black and brown people were present 4th of July, so what we’re trying to do is kinda celebrate ourselves and our culture and what we brought to the American table in all the years that we’ve been here,” said Crews.

Black Lives Matter activists also spoke at the event. Crews said she’s very excited to be able to provide a platform that allows people to voice what they think needs to change.