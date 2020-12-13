Black Rock neighborhood kicks off first outdoor winter market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A farmers market is helping show people the growth of the revitalized Black Rock neighborhood.

Business owners kicked off the city’s first outdoor winter market.

It’s made up of businesses located near Chandler Street and Military Road.

Vendors we talked with say outdoor markets offer a reprieve for people nervous about indoor spaces during the pandemic.

“Really what we found over the summer and coming into the fall, is that people are desperate for alternative shopping experiences. Alternative to places like Wegman’s, it’s too big, too inside, it scares people.” Robbie Gianadda, Owner, Flat 12 Mushrooms

Business owners say the layout of the market and building provides protection from the elements.

But the doors are always open, for people looking to step out of the cold.

The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.