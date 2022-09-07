BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Days after the start of Spring, a star of country music will be in Buffalo.
Blake Shelton will be stopping at the KeyBank Center on March 25 as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Set to join the “God Gave Me You” singer are Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”
Tickets for the Buffalo show go on sale next Friday, September 16, at Noon. They’ll be available on Ticketmaster.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.