BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank is teaming up with the organization Words and Warmth to help a local community center in need.

Volunteers dropped off more than two-dozens blankets to Gerard Place on Bailey Avenue.

The community center says these blankets will be given away with a hot meal, to help people who are homeless.

Each blanket was hand made by Key4Women, a group with KeyBank that gives women small business owners the tools and networking needed to succeed.