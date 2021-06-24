Blasdell man arrested for possession of thousands of images and videos of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Blasdell man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint after investigators say they found thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. says between June 19 and June 23, 2020, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent engaged in a peer-to-peer investigation online downloaded 1,346 files of suspected child pornography from an IP address traced to 55-year-old Shawn Kostelny.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents then executed a search warrant at Kostelny’s home on August 14, 2020, and seized 49 electronic devices, including a laptop and hard drive.

The U.S. Attorney says analysis of the devices recovered 8,018 images and 686 videos of suspected child pornography.

Kennedy’s Office tells News 4 some images depicted children as young as three years old subjected to sexually explicit situations.

Kostelny’s charge of receipt and possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a max of 20, and a fine of $250,000, according to Kennedy.