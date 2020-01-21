1  of  2
Blasdell man sentenced for sexually abusing children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Blasdell man was sentenced on Tuesday for sexually abusing children, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

22-year-old Johnny Castro III will spend two years in prison, followed by ten years of post-release supervision.

Flynn says he will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Between November 19, 2013, and October 18, 2016, Castro III had sexual contact with a boy less than 11-years-old to sexual contact.

He also had sexual contact with a girl less than 14-years-old between September 21, 2014, and December 21, 2014.

Castro pleaded guilty to sexual abuse on October 29, 2019. He pleaded guilty to the highest charge.

