BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After crushing the Rangers 10-2 on Friday night, the Blue Jays will have to wait until Sunday to get another shot at a W.

The team announced Saturday afternoon it is postponing the game scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Today's game has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:07 pm ET tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hAWNZAunUg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 17, 2021

Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a “straight doubleheader” on Sunday.

First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.