BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Blue Jays organization wants to remind people drones are strictly prohibited from flying anywhere near Sahlen Field.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says police will be watching specifically for anyone trying to watch the games from a birds-eye view.

We’re told if a drone is spotted, they will stop play.

Umpires had to stop play just last week when someone flew a drone over PNC Park in Pittsburgh.