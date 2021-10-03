Blue pumpkins benefitting the Buffalo Police K-9 unit go on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — South Buffalo’s blue pumpkins are on sale this weekend.

Allison Milligan gives the pumpkins away for whatever donation people want to give. Every dollar goes to the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. In the past five years, Allison has raised more than $30,000 for the cause.

It’s all in honor of Craig Lehner, who tragically died in the Niagara river in 2017.

Milligan’s husband served in the military with Lt. Lehner.

“I brought blue pumpkins down to the Buffalo River when Lt. Craig Lehner was missing. Friends and family took them home to place on their porch, and then people in the community seeing the pumpkins. And it kind of just kicked off from there. Everybody wanted to show support for all the men and women who are out there, you know, working so hard day after day and to show support for family and friends,” Allison Milligan.

If you want a pumpkin, head to 118 West Woodside Avenue in South Buffalo Sunday morning starting at 8 p.m.