BMHA faces mountain of unpaid rent as the pandemic continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pandemic is causing the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to face a mountain of unpaid rent.

Executive Director Gillian Brown tells us that number stands at $1.7 million.

Brown told us that money is used to fix apartments, hire cleaners and buy new equipment and the authority does not want to evict people who’ve fallen on hard times.

But he says this is creating a big problem for their bottom line.

“We’re here to house people of low income. we understand this has been devastating to the communities that live in our development. but at the same time we have to adhere to some sort of a budget, and we’re not allowed to write off $1.7 million from people who continue to live here,” said Brown.

The housing authority recently approved a new budget, which is 5% higher than last year.

Brown tells us the BMHA is receiving more money from the federal government.