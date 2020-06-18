BMHA investing $15 million into upgrades at five senior citizen developments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will invest $15 million for improvements at five senior developments.

Officials say a total of 386 units at the LBJ, Sedita, 515 Clinton developments will get new kitchens and bathrooms.

Additionally, 100 units at Monsignor Geary will get new bathrooms, and at Stuyvesant, there will be two new elevators installed.

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown says these improvements are the first steps in a long-term comprehensive revitalization strategy.

A 2019 HUD-required assessment identified over $440 million in renovations was needed.

Work on the senior housing projects is set to start during the 2021 construction season, the BMHA says.

The BMHA board approved the issuance of the $15 million in the form of bonds to begin the improvements back in June of last year.

Commissioners also received updates on on-going and planned capital projects.

BMHA officials say nearly $11 million in continued projects include complete renovations of scattered site units at various locations, improvements to vestibules, common areas, parking lots, sidewalks, installation of a new playground at Commodore Perry High Rises and Row Houses, elevator replacement at LBJ, and parking lot replacement and repair at Langfield Homes.

Another $6.6 million in projects are in the design phase.

BMHA says the largest projects on that list are $1.5 million in roofing, parking lot, and other exterior upgrades at Holling Place, $1.2 million in paving, sidewalk, and stoop repairs and replacement at Kenfield Homes.

According to officials, $1.2 million will go to new parking areas, sidewalk replacement, and installation of new storm doors at Jasper Parrish.

Exterior improvements are in the works as well at LaSalle Courts, LBJ, Schwab Terrace, Villa Carolina, Monsignor Geary, Camden, and Elmhurst Apartments.

