BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s Planning Board is considering whether to approve a massive project that would transform the long vacant and abandoned Perry homes.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is looking to get this massive project approved and went before the Planning Board Monday. It’s their second time going before the board on this project.

The BMHA is proposing to demolish 24 abandoned buildings, which make up the Commodore Perry homes. They’ve been a haven for vandalism. They’ve been boarded up for years and have been a huge eyesore.

BMHA officials along with their development team, want to put up 27 buildings of affordable housing, which would bring more than 400 units, retail and commercial space. Officials say the land there has already been remediated.

According to the BMHA, the unit mix would consist of 108 one-bedrooms, 110 two-bedrooms, 136-three bedrooms, 37 four-bedrooms and 14 five-bedrooms.

“We have not found any large scale or substantial contamination in the land, the demolition is obviously going to be contained, it’s going to be done with the utmost of care, but the land itself is not contaminated,” said Gillian Brown, the executive director of the BMHA.

The new housing units would be made available to people who range in income. They would range in size from one bedroom to five bedroom apartments. There’s been a lot of talk over the years of a new Bills stadium being located on the land where the Perry projects are located, but of course, that’s not happening.

“This is a mammoth and really transformational project this is a multi-year, multi-phase revitalization of an entire community i assume there will be hiccups along the way, i assume there will be surprises, but we got great developer partners,” Brown said.

The BMHA hopes to get approval this week and then start demolition this winter. Construction would take three years. This project is an estimated $200 million — it would be paid for with state, federal and BMHA money.