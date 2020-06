BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one boat caught fire at Rich Marina in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

Rich Marina is located at the end of Austin St.

It’s not clear what led to the fire, but both the Buffalo Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking into it. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.