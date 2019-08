BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Erie County’s favorite pizza shops is expanding into downtown Buffalo.

Bocce Club Pizza plans to open a new location on Delaware Ave. later this year.

Currently, they have two restaurants — one on N. Bailey Ave. in Amherst, and another on Hopkins Rd. in East Amherst.

The anticipated opening date of the new restaurant is sometime in mid-October.

Previously, Bocce Club was crowned Buffalo’s Best Pizza. See why News 4 viewers deemed them the best here.