BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was pulled from the Niagara River in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

Officials say a passerby noticed a body floating in the water near the 2100 block of Niagara St. around 10:30 a.m.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the body from the water.

Buffalo police are in the process of identifying him.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.