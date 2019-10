BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The co-founders of Lloyd apologized at a Monday morning news conference, saying an apology issued after serving lunch at the federal detention facility in Batavia was hastily made.

“Chris and I want to fully and sincerely apologize for our past statement after our truck’s visit to the federal detention facility in Batavia last week. Our statement was hastily made, and we reacted too quickly to criticism we received for that visit,” said Pete Cimino.