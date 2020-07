BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says Bishop Edward Kmiec will lie in state in St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Thursday.

Bishop Kmiec passed away on Saturday night at age 84.

People will be able to pay their respects to the late bishop from Noon to 7 p.m.

The Diocese says social distancing and masks are required.

The Mass of Christian burial will happen Friday at Noon. It will be closed to the public, but live-streamed.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside over the mass.