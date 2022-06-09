BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past Monday, a missing 18-year-old woman’s body was found in north Buffalo.

The body of Jalia Marrero, a city resident, was located in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, police said. She was reported missing on May 21, but had not been seen since May 8 or 9.

It’s not clear what caused her death. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine this.