BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was recovered in the Buffalo River on Ohio Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Buffalo Police.
Police responded to the 200 block of Ohio around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where a man was recovered from the river by members of the department’s underwater recovery team.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.