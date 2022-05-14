BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue.

A fisherman in his boat spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

The United States Coast Guard assisted the Buffalo fire water rescue team in the recovery. The Buffalo Police homicide squad was also on the scene.

An autopsy of the man’s body will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

HAPPENING NOW: A member of the Buffalo Fire Department tells me there is a body in the marina by Rich Marine Sales. The @USCG is here.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/MZs3dS1t4T — Abby Fridmann (@abbyfridmannTV) May 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.