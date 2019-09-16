Closings
Bomb threat at Buffalo VA determined to be false alarm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bomb threat was called into the Buffalo VA hospital Monday morning.

After receiving the threat, police utilized a bomb-sniffing dog to check out the area.

The “threat” was determined to be a false alarm, the VA says.

