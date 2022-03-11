BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boxing match is happening this weekend and it all stems from one man’s mission to uplift the Queen City.

Terry Williams, owner and head coach of Buffalo’s Bombsquad Boxing Academy, has always wanted to make sure the children of Buffalo’s east side get a chance at success like everyone else.

“I’ve been doing this for the last 15 to 20 years here and it’s something positive for the community— teaching these kids discipline, structure, and that hard work and dedication pay off.”

The academy has a match coming up this weekend March 12th from 2 PM until 4 PM and will feature fighters from all over: including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Rochester, and beyond.

