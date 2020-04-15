Botanical Gardens embraces virtual experiences during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s important to get outside during this time, but we know in Western New York, the weather doesn’t always cooperate. So Buffalo Botanical Gardens has come up with a way to experience nature, virtually.

“Our normal way of life, the things we’ve become accustomed to have completely changed,” said President and CEO of Buffalo Botanical Gardens, David Swarts.

Due to COVID-19, it closed its doors back in March.

“That required us to do a lot of thinking,” said Swarts. “To utilize the technology so that we could better inform the public and stay connected. “

You can now enjoy the sights and sounds of Buffalo Botanical Gardens right in your own home, with several videos.

And they aren’t only visually appealing, they may even teach you a thing or two!

“You want to give out information that can soothe, that can be healing,” said Swarts. “That can be educational for adults and children.”

It also is offering a yoga program for all ages!

Each position mimics what you see out in nature – from trees and flowers – to butterflies and frogs!

And If you’re looking for a pop of color in your yard, you can still purchase plants online.

“We just want people to thing about spring,” he said. “We want them to think about better days and just get into the gardens and just enjoying that part of our life.”

For more information head to BuffaloGardens.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.