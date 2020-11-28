Botanical Gardens kicks off poinsettia and railway exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The poinsettia and railway exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens kicked off November 27.

Officials say the event will run through January 3.

The exhibit is set to feature more than 1,000 poinsettias in all colors.

“Our horticultural team chose some really beautiful and interesting colors this year. There’s a vibrant yellow in the dome that kind of glows in the dark almost. In here we have our autumn leaves which are the orange color and they’re really just gorgeous. They’re kind of a peachy, orange tone – something you don’t normally see.” Erin Grajek, Vice President, Botanical Gardens

The Western New York Railway Society is providing the train display.

The Botanical Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

A mask is required at the Botanical Gardens.